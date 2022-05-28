Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.26). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

