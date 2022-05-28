-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDNA opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

