Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.84. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

