Analysts Anticipate Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Mastech Digital reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

