Thomas J. Smach Buys 5,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CROX opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

