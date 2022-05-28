Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.44. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5,842 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.