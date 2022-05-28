Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.44. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5,842 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

