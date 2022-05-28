Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLXS stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Plexus by 137.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

