Group L. P. Column Buys 17,828 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 17,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,422,251.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

