Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 151.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in uniQure by 180.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 191,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

