Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,577,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.