Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCAT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock worth $964,497 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $14.52 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.