Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in FOX by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

