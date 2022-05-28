Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Renasant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renasant by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Renasant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

Renasant Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.