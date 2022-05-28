Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,874,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

