Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Mogo worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mogo by 689.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

