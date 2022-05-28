Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1,333.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $110,072.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,487 shares of company stock worth $4,489,702. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.