Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $731,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,936 shares of company stock worth $3,300,423. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.