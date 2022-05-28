TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in TPI Composites by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.82 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $552.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

