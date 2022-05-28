Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Compugen by 2,074.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 343,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compugen by 192.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 109,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 66.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares during the period.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

