Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $249,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

