Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 119.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Invitae by 193.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 8.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE:NVTA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.