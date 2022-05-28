Summitry LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summitry LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 128,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 124,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

