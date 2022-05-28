Kevin M. Mcdonald Sells 26,090 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

