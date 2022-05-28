Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $157,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.53.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

