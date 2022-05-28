JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 158.21%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

