Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Sells $335,200.00 in Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $35.52 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

