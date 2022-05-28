Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at $31,825,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

