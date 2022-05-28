Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 12,249 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ichor stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Ichor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ichor (ICHR)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.