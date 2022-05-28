Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $273.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

