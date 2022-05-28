Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells 25,892 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

