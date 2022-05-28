Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,671 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Sanmina worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $43.91 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.