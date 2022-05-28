Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $273.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.53. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

