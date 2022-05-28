Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.13 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,288,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,436 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Microsoft worth $4,132,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 128,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft stock opened at $273.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

