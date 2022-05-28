Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 2,118,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

