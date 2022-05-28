ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.