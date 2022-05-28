Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SANG opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,147,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,194,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,770,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.