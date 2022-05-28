Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “
Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Vaxxinity news, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
