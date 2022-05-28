Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) PT Raised to $26.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 305,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Photronics by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Photronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.