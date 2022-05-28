ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.17 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,245.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at $440,327.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 691,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in ViewRay by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ViewRay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

