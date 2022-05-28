Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 104.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 83.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 142,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.