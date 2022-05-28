Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Lowered to $357.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $357.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $396.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a twelve month low of $345.33 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.05.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

