Financial Analysis: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.50 Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.31 $8.03 million $0.12 15.42

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29% Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74%

Summary

Gold Resource beats Vista Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

