Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group to $1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 184.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

CLRB opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.