Oppenheimer Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.20.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $228.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

