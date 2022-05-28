Comparing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 33.45% 7.55% 1.21% Independent Bank 23.51% 8.61% 1.18%

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Bankshares and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.71 $367.74 million $2.60 14.37 Independent Bank $521.13 million 7.50 $120.99 million $3.51 23.80

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Bankshares pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Independent Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

