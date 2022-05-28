Maxim Group Lowers Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target to $1.50

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Maxim Group to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 254.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CRXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

