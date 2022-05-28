Financial Contrast: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 204.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.50% 4.90% 3.02% Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.97% 19.91% 5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $85.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $90.58 million 10.44 $22.49 million $0.86 43.84 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.27 billion 11.31 $262.48 million $1.52 50.88

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Community Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

