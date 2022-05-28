Head to Head Analysis: Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) & Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Brother Industries alerts:

This table compares Brother Industries and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 4.20% 5.45% 3.74% Randstad 3.18% 18.42% 8.21%

This table compares Brother Industries and Randstad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.74 billion 0.81 $222.92 million $1.97 18.05 Randstad $29.15 billion 0.36 $908.62 million $2.58 10.93

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Brother Industries. Randstad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brother Industries pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randstad pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Randstad is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brother Industries and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Randstad 1 5 2 0 2.13

Randstad has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.75%. Given Randstad’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Randstad is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Brother Industries has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randstad beats Brother Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in real estate and other activities. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.