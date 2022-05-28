Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of ANF opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

