$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

